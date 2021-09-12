Onslow County to welcome 24th MEU home from Afghanistan

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County is welcoming the 24th MEU, the Marine Unit from Camp Lejeune that assisted with the Afghanistan evacuation, home to the base this week with yellow ribbons.

“Elements of the 24th MEU were called into Afghanistan to help with the evacuation,” Onslow County said. “A member of the unit, Sgt Nicole Gee, lost her life in an August 26, 2021bomb attack that also killed 12 others. Tributes to her and the others are along Freedom Way and in the Lejeune Memorial Gardens.”

Onslow County said they’re encouraging citizens to decorate along Freedom Way and the areas around the base gates to welcome them home. Freedom Way has become synonymous with displaying tributes to returning troops, according to the county.

The county wished other members of the 24th MEU who are still recovering from injuries sustained in the bombing a speedy and full recovery.

