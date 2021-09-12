Advertisement

One person in the hospital following Goldsboro shooting

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One person is in the hospital following a shooting in Goldsboro Saturday night.

Goldsboro Police went to the call around 9:42 p.m. Saturday at 1001 N. Spence Avenue in Wayne County.

Police found 19-year-old Elana Corbett suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Wayne UNC Health, and later flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

According to officials, she is in stable condition and the investigation is ongoing.

Goldsboro Police are asking anyone with information to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.

