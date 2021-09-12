Kinston non-profit hosts a voter registration event

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A voter registration event was held Sunday evening at the Holloway Community Center in Kinston.

Sponsored in tandem by Freedom on the Inside and Black Voters Matter, the drive included music, food, and assistance for voters who are not yet registered to vote.

The event comes a few weeks before the polls open for local municipal elections on October 5th and November 2nd of this year.

Freedom on the Inside founder Tiffani Koonce-Crawford hoped that the event would help voters of all backgrounds get to the polls.

“With the state of the nation now, it’s important that people choose their representation,” Koonce-Crawford said. “I’m learning that it’s not good to shame people for voting, but just talk about the importance of choosing their representation.”

Her organization is a non-profit operating out of Kinston. They specialize in providing voting awareness and support to those who are incarcerated or otherwise affected by the criminal justice system.

For her, this event marked a way to share that support with more of her local community.

“We want them to know that there are organizations that care about you having access to the ballot. That’s the most important thing,” she shared. “A lot of times people don’t vote or they don’t register because they aren’t granted the opportunity.”

Koonce-Crawford said that more often than not, when a community member is offered assistance in the registration process, they are much more likely to exercise their right to vote.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.