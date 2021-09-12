Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Waffle House in Greenville early Sunday morning.

Greenville Police went out to a shots fired call around 3:00 a.m. on 1930 SE Greenville Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers stopped a car leaving the scene which had a female victim in it.

A little later a second car showed up at Vidant Medical Center with two additional male shooting victims. All injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the shooting appears to have been a result of an altercation between multiple parties.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

