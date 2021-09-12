Advertisement

Greenville Police investigate shooting outside Waffle House

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Police are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Waffle House in Greenville early Sunday morning.

Greenville Police went out to a shots fired call around 3:00 a.m. on 1930 SE Greenville Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers stopped a car leaving the scene which had a female victim in it.

A little later a second car showed up at Vidant Medical Center with two additional male shooting victims. All injuries are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say the shooting appears to have been a result of an altercation between multiple parties.

They’re asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ian and Maria Arrington
Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County
Jayden Henderson
Dogs that killed 7-year-old Wake County girl to be put down
Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Crews battle house fire in Greenville
James Rothwell arrested on multiple drug charges
Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Craven County
Enrollment down at ECU
Enrollment down at ECU

Latest News

One person in the hospital following Goldsboro shooting
Tropical System in the Gulf
Tracking the next tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies with a warming trend Sunday
ECU student center
ECU Police searching for suspect in early morning armed robbery