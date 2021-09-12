Advertisement

ECU Police searching for suspect in early morning armed robbery

ECU student center
ECU student center(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An investigation is underway after someone was robbed at gunpoint at East Carolina University.

Officials say it happened at 5:08 a.m. Sunday outside of Fletcher residence hall.

The suspect pointed a handgun and demanded a purse from the victim before running away and leaving the area in a car.

Police say the suspect is described as a 5′10 Black male with short dreads, wearing a black shirt, khaki pants and a red and black gator style face covering.

ECU police are actively investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact university police at 252-328-6787.

