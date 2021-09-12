Advertisement

Crews battle house fire in Greenville

Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.
Crews worked to put out a fire at a home in Greenville on Saturday.(WITN)
By Cindy Choi
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville Fire Rescue and the Town of Winterville worked to put out a house fire in Greenville on Saturday.

Crews responded to the home at the 300 block of Bremerton Drive at 6:55 p.m. where there was heavy smoke over the neighborhood.

Thirty firefighters worked to put out the fire, which was under control in 45 minutes, according to Greenville Fire Rescue.

There were no injuries and the cause of the fire is being investigated.

As of 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, crews were still there to clean up and the remaining work was to extinguish hot spots that remained.

