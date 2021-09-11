WITN End Zone Fall - 2021 Week 4 Part One
Tarboro wins Function at the Junction, Greenville schools earn first victories, Kinston still undefeated
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 4
Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14
Clayton Cleveland 69, South Central Pitt 6
Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20
Greenville Conley 34, Northern Nash 32
Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12
Havelock 27, West Craven 14
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7
Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0
Kill Devil Hills First Flight 29, Bertie County 12
Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40
Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0
Nash Central 48, North Johnston 3
New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27
Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22
North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0
North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24
Northwest Halifax 36, Bear Grass 20
Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT
Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0
Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6
Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26
Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13
Washington County 38, Southeast Halifax 28
Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)
Ayden-Grifton vs. Wilson Beddingfield, ccd.
Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.
Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.
Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Matthews Butler, ccd.
Lasker Northeast vs. Columbia, ccd.
Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.
Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.
Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.
Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.
North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.
Northampton County vs. Washington, ccd.
Perquimans vs. Rocky Mount Prep, ccd.
Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.
Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.
Riverside Martin vs. Chocowinity Southside, ccd.
Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.
Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.
Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.
West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.
Whiteville vs. Goldsboro Rosewood, ccd.
