Advertisement

WITN End Zone Fall - 2021 Week 4 Part One

Tarboro wins Function at the Junction, Greenville schools earn first victories, Kinston still undefeated
WITN END ZONE PART ONE 91021
WITN END ZONE PART ONE 91021(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 4

Bethel Christian Academy-Kinston 54, Lawrence Academy 14

Clayton Cleveland 69, South Central Pitt 6

Clinton 47, Jacksonville Northside 14

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20

Greenville Conley 34, Northern Nash 32

Greenville Rose 50, Southwest Onslow 12

Havelock 27, West Craven 14

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

Jacksonville White Oak 48, Manteo 0

Kill Devil Hills First Flight 29, Bertie County 12

Kinston Parrott Academy 57, Cary Christian 40

Kinston 34, Pamlico County 0

Nash Central 48, North Johnston 3

New Bern 29, Maury, Va. 27

Newton Grove Hobbton 50, Seven Springs Spring Creek 22

North Duplin 55, Lejeune 0

North Lenoir 44, Southern Wayne 24

Northwest Halifax 36, Bear Grass 20

Norview, Va. 28, Edenton Holmes 22, OT

Pinetown Northside 46, Robersonville South Creek 0

Rocky Mount 42, Goldsboro 6

Southern Nash 51, South Granville 26

Tarboro 41, SouthWest Edgecombe 13

Washington County 38, Southeast Halifax 28

Wilson Fike 28, New Hanover County 21

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS(equals)

Ayden-Grifton vs. Wilson Beddingfield, ccd.

Cherokee vs. Rosman, ccd.

Hillsborough Cedar Ridge vs. Burlington Cummings, ccd.

Indian Trail Porter Ridge vs. Matthews Butler, ccd.

Lasker Northeast vs. Columbia, ccd.

Lexington vs. Oak Grove, ccd.

Madison County vs. East Rutherford, ccd.

Monroe vs. Montgomery Central, ccd.

Murphy vs. South Pittsburg, Tenn., ccd.

North Buncombe vs. East Henderson, ccd.

Northampton County vs. Washington, ccd.

Perquimans vs. Rocky Mount Prep, ccd.

Rabun Gap-Nachoochee, Ga. vs. Asheville Reynolds, ccd.

Red Springs vs. Charlotte Providence Day, ccd.

Riverside Martin vs. Chocowinity Southside, ccd.

Robbinsville vs. Sylva Smoky Mountain, ccd.

Scotland vs. Fayetteville Britt, ccd.

Southern Lee vs. Fairmont, ccd.

West Wilkes vs. Central Davidson, ccd.

Whiteville vs. Goldsboro Rosewood, ccd.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
Ian and Maria Arrington
Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County
Cooper vetoes bill prohibiting Critical Race Theory taught in schools
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor remembers student, 9/11 mastermind 20 years later
Jayden Henderson
Dogs that killed 7-year-old Wake County girl to be put down

Latest News

WITN Endzone for 9-10-2021 - Pt1
WITN Endzone for 9-10-2021 - Pt1
WITN Endzone for 9-10-2021 - Pt2
WITN END ZONE PART TWO 91021
WITN End Zone 9-10-21 Part Two
ECU hopes to be better in all phases when they host South Carolina in home opener