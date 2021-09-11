WITN End Zone 9-10-21 Part Two
Greene Central, White Oak, Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock and East Duplin pick up wins
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 4
East Duplin 34, Croatan 7
#11 Havelock 27. West Craven 14
New Bern 29, Maury (VA) 27
Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7
White Oak 48, Manteo 0
Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20
Bryce Jackson to Cooper Marcum on 4th and Long for a touchdown is our Play of the Week
