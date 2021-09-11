Advertisement

WITN End Zone 9-10-21 Part Two

Greene Central, White Oak, Jacksonville, New Bern, Havelock and East Duplin pick up wins
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 11:58 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL WEEK 4

East Duplin 34, Croatan 7

#11 Havelock 27. West Craven 14

New Bern 29, Maury (VA) 27

Jacksonville 48, West Carteret 7

White Oak 48, Manteo 0

Greene Central 26, Eastern Wayne 20

Bryce Jackson to Cooper Marcum on 4th and Long for a touchdown is our Play of the Week

