Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, beautiful weekend with low humidity

Comfortable air mass will be with us this weekend
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:56 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Forecast Discussion: High pressure will stay over the East this weekend, keeping skies clear and producing a pleasant northeast and then east breeze. Weekend temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s while humidity stays low.

A shift in the winds will arrive by Monday, helping our temps return to the mid and upper 80s. This temperature jump will also come with a minor jump in humidity. We won’t see super humid conditions, but dew points will be high enough to spark a few isolated storms over the second half of the week.

Saturday

Sunny with low humidity. High of 83. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Sunny and beautiful with highs near 85. Wind: SE 5.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 88. Wind: S 5.

