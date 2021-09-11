Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Starry and cool tonight; Warming trend starts Sunday

Forecast Discussion: High pressure will stay over the East this weekend, keeping skies clear. Humidity levels will be below average for this time of the year. Dry air both cools quickly at night and warms quickly with sunshine. Temperatures may dip below 60 again tonight then warm to the mid 80s Sunday afternoon. Winds will be light tonight then become southwesterly Sunday afternoon.

A steady southwest wind Monday under sunny skies will lift temperatures to the upper 80s. This temperature jump will also come with a minor jump in humidity. We won’t see super humid conditions, but dew points will be high enough to spark a few isolated storms over the second half of the week.

The First Alert Beachcast shows rip current threats dropping to moderate for Sunday.

Tonight

Starry skies and cool. Low of 59. Wind: Calm

Sunday

Sunny and a little warmer with highs near 86. Wind: SW 5.

Monday

Sunny with a high of 88. Wind: SW 5.