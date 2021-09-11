Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Craven County

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN)- A man is behind bars after police stopped a car and found drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Bridgeton Police Officers stopped a car on 1140 Baybush Road in Vanceboro and seized over 12 ounces of marijuana and $8,400 in cash Friday.

James Rothwell II was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of sale, maintaining a vehicle to transport and store a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, Rothwell has similar pending drug charges in Craven County.

He is currently in the Craven County jail under a $7,500.00 bond.

