Advertisement

Man arrested on multiple drug charges in Craven County

James Rothwell arrested on multiple drug charges
James Rothwell arrested on multiple drug charges(Bridgeton Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN)- A man is behind bars after police stopped a car and found drugs, cash, and drug paraphernalia.

Bridgeton Police Officers stopped a car on 1140 Baybush Road in Vanceboro and seized over 12 ounces of marijuana and $8,400 in cash Friday.

James Rothwell II was charged with possession of marijuana for the purpose of sale, maintaining a vehicle to transport and store a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to officials, Rothwell has similar pending drug charges in Craven County.

He is currently in the Craven County jail under a $7,500.00 bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
Ian and Maria Arrington
Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County
Cooper vetoes bill prohibiting Critical Race Theory taught in schools
Jayden Henderson
Dogs that killed 7-year-old Wake County girl to be put down
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor remembers student, 9/11 mastermind 20 years later

Latest News

9/11 anniversary
ENC events honoring victims of 9/11 today
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Bright, beautiful weekend with low humidity
President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage
Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage