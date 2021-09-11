Groundbreaking held in Washington for new boutique hotel

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -A groundbreaking took place Friday on Main Street in downtown Washington for a new boutique hotel.

The owners, Felicia and Wayne Huggins, say they are going to start as soon as possible with the construction of the new 10 room boutique hotel located within walking distance of downtown shops and the waterfront.

The Huggins family already owns and operates several businesses in the downtown area.

Felicia Huggins says, “Everybody wants to come and want to be in the downtown area. Currently, you have to go across town to stay but you will be able to walk right out of your room and walk to the waterfront.”

The Huggins family says they are hoping to open the hotel by the fall of 2022.

Friday is also the 20th anniversary of their business Salon 208 downtown Washington.

