Field of Honor at Greenville Town Common

The Field of Honor will host a Saturday 9/11 ceremony.
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Whether it’s a parent, doctor, teacher, or friend, we all have a personal hero.

Hundreds of those heroes can be honored during the annual Field of Honor fundraiser.

Every year, a sea of flags stands on the Greenville Town Common with a dedication tag on each pole.

People can buy a flag for $35.00 in honor of a person in someone’s life who has been their hero. Each flag is 3x5 feet on 7.5 feet poles.

The field will represent as many local heroes as possible, such as family members, teachers, first responders, military members, and the medical community.

Stephen Walsh, Field of Honor Chair says, “Some people who have had a flag dedicated to them have a chance to walk the field. We have seen people out here in tears.”

The money raised supports local nonprofit partners and rotary grants. The field of honor flag field is hosted by the Greenville Noon Rotary.

