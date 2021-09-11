Enrollment down at ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -As ECU Trustees met Friday they heard that enrollment is down this fall.

Grant Hayes is the Senior Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs at ECU and says enrollment is down 2.8 percent.

He says the reasons for the decline are greater competition within the UNC System and the COVID pandemic, which created challenges last year and this year.

There are 28,005 students enrolled at ECU.

Hayes says, “We usually get a big student population from New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania. So the markets we are going to reach out to are up 95.”

Hayes says moving forward they are looking at recruiting students out of state, international students, and students who may have not completed their degree. He says they are looking forward to having more in-person sessions and hoping to bring back events like their fall open house.

