ENC events honoring victims of 9/11 today

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks. In light of the day, ENC organizations are hosting events to honor victims.

Here are some of the events taking place today:

Backyard Bandits and The Doghouse Tavern will be hosting a cruise in after the Ayden Collard Festival Parade, which begins at 10 a.m. Those who do not wish to take place in the parade should go straight to the Ayden Methodist Church located at 460 3rd Street. There will be a $10 fee and all proceeds will go to the Fallen Firefighters Association.



Pamlico Teen Court and the Mediation Center of Eastern Carolina are holding a remembrance project titled “9/11 Flag of Honor Across America Memorials.” Citizens should meet at the Pamlico County Courthouse Grounds, 202 Main Street, Bayboro, beginning at 9:10 a.m.



The City of Bethel, in partnership with the 9/11 Day of Service & Remembrance Program, will be hosting a 20th-anniversary memorial service at the Bethel Library from 4 to 6 p.m.



The city of Kinston will be holding a memorial service at Grainger Stadium, 400 E Grainger Avenue, Kinston, at 9 a.m.



The city of Havelock is holding a remembrance ceremony at 8 a.m. at the 9/11 Memorial in front of the Havelock Police Department.



New Bern Bike MS is holding an event at Union Point Park at 210 E Front St. from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.



The New Bern Fire and Rescue Service, New Bern Firemen’s Museum, and New Bern Police Department are hosting an event at the New Bern Firemen’s Museum Memorial Park at Bell Tower, 420 Broad Street, New Bern, beginning at 8:47 a.m.



The Trent Cadillac-GMC Footloose on the Neuse Summer Concert Series is happening in downtown New Bern. The featured entertainment will be the I-42 Band. The concert starts at 7 p.m.



East Carolina University’s Center for Leadership & Civic Engagement has partnered with campus departments and organizations to plan a variety of programs to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11. The main event will be a remembrance ceremony and dedication for a permanent memorial on the lawn at the Main Campus Student Center at 9 a.m. Parking will be available in the attached parking deck.



The Craven County Firemen’s Association is planning an event in conjunction with the State Highway Patrol and other fire agencies and law enforcement across Craven County at 6 p.m. in Bridgeton.



In Jacksonville, the Diamonds and Denim benefit is holding a fundraiser to raise money for children and military families. The event is scheduled from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Rustic Barn at Half Moon.



In Snow Hill, the Global Youth Justice Organization will have a flag display to honor all the names of those who lost their life on that day. The memorial begins at 8:30 a.m. at Greene Central High School.



In Washington, a walk equivalent of the 110 floors that the New York fire fighters climbed will take place on the waterfront walkway. The walk is from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

