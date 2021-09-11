ECU suffers heartbreaking loss to South Carolina, fall on last second field goal

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football built up an early 14-0 lead only to see South Carolina come back and win on a last second 36-yard field goal 20-17.

The Pirates opened the game with an impressive halfback pass from Tyler Snead to Jsi Hatfield. A 75-yard touchdown to break open the game on their first play from scrimmage.

ECU would double the lead after a fumble recovered by D.J. Ford. Holton Ahlers would trot in from a few yards out for the touchdown to make it 14-0 Pirates.

South Carolina got a 63 yard pick six by Damani Staley to make it a one score game at the half. The Gamecocks would tie it up on a 13 yard touchdown pass from Zeb Noland to Dakereon Joyner to tie it at 14.

The two teams would trade field goals in the 4th. Parker White would hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired to clinch the victory for South Carolina.

The Pirates drop to 0-2. They play at Marshall next Saturday night.

After a season of minimal fans allowed. The official attendance was 40,816 for the home opener at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

