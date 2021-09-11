Advertisement

Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage

Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage
Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage(WITN)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Educators and bus drivers rallied in Raleigh Friday to address a driver shortage that’s being felt nationwide and right here in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Association of Educators gathered outside of the General Assembly.

Drivers shared their experiences of the extra duties they’ve been responsible for amid the pandemic.

Many say that they’ve heard from drivers that the work being asked of them is not worth what they are being paid.

Several districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to get more drivers, but drivers say the need is urgent.

Educators and drivers said the problem will only get worse if not addressed soon.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor remembers student, 9/11 mastermind 20 years later
Federal workers required to get vaccinated.
Government employees in the east react after vaccination mandate from President Biden

Latest News

Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler breezes blowing to set up nice weekend
Enrollment down at ECU
Enrollment down at ECU
Groundbreaking held in Washington for new boutique hotel
Groundbreaking held in Washington for new boutique hotel
The Field of Honor will host a Saturday 9/11 ceremony.
Field of Honor at Greenville Town Common