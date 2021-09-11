Bus drivers rally for better pay amid shortage

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) -Educators and bus drivers rallied in Raleigh Friday to address a driver shortage that’s being felt nationwide and right here in North Carolina.

The North Carolina Association of Educators gathered outside of the General Assembly.

Drivers shared their experiences of the extra duties they’ve been responsible for amid the pandemic.

Many say that they’ve heard from drivers that the work being asked of them is not worth what they are being paid.

Several districts are offering bonuses and pay raises to get more drivers, but drivers say the need is urgent.

Educators and drivers said the problem will only get worse if not addressed soon.

