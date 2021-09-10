UPDATE: All five suspects arrested in Roanoke Rapids murder

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - All five men have been arrested for the Roanoke Rapids murder that happened back in May.

Officers say they have arrested Shelvy Edwards, 25, and Denzel Ashe, 21.

The men had evaded police after Anthony Shearin, 20, Shantron Person, 20, and Stepheon Ashe, 22, were arrested and held without bond. According to police, the three have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Fredrick Lee was found dead on the floor of a home on Monroe Street on May 13th.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.