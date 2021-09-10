Advertisement

Teacher of the Year: Chelsea D’Zurilla from Southwest High School

Chelsea D'Zurilla, joined by Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins and a group of district leaders...
Chelsea D'Zurilla, joined by Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins and a group of district leaders (Onslow County Schools)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Southwest High School’s Chelsea D’Zurilla has been named the 2021-2022 Teacher of the Year by Onslow County Schools.

D’Zurilla is an exceptional children teacher at Southwest High School. She has worked at the school since 2015 and has served as the exceptional children department chair since 2017.

“These students want to feel empowered, but often lack the confidence to allow themselves the opportunity. These students want to overcome obstacles and experience success, but often mask it with a layer of perceived demotivation.”

Chelsea D’Zurilla

Onslow County Schools say Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins and a group of district leaders surprised D’Zurilla with her accomplishment at her school on Friday.

“My students will respond to the environment of my classroom, and it is my job to make it one they will never forget,” said D’Zurilla.

