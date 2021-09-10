Advertisement

SCAM ALERT: Greenville police warn about Homeowner’s Association scam

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police says they’ve received several reports about people receiving calls from someone who claims they are with the local Homeowner’s Association.

The caller is demanding money for work that supposedly needs to be done on the person’s property to comply with HOA standards.

Police are warning this is a scam and are reminding people to never provide any personal or financial information over the phone in this type of situation, but rather to hang up and call the Homeowner’s Association yourself to figure out whether this is valid.

