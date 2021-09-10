Saving Graces: Grayson

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Grayson.

Grayson is a cute, sweet little boy around 10 weeks old. Volunteers say he loves other cats and kittens and would do well in a home with other pets.

If you’re interested in double the fun, Grayson has a foster brother Sox who is also available for adoption, although they do not need to be adopted forever.

Volunteers describe Grayson as playful, cute and a perfect kitten for any home.

If you want to meet Grayson, e-mail savinggraces4@aol.com to schedule a meeting.

Saving Graces is also looking for foster homes for cats and kittens. If you are available to volunteer, Saving Graces asks that you reach out to them. Saving Graces provides all food and veterinarian care for foster families.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.