Advertisement

Saving Graces: Grayson

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet of the week from Saving Graces 4 Felines is Grayson.

Grayson is a cute, sweet little boy around 10 weeks old. Volunteers say he loves other cats and kittens and would do well in a home with other pets.

If you’re interested in double the fun, Grayson has a foster brother Sox who is also available for adoption, although they do not need to be adopted forever.

Volunteers describe Grayson as playful, cute and a perfect kitten for any home.

If you want to meet Grayson, e-mail savinggraces4@aol.com to schedule a meeting.

Saving Graces is also looking for foster homes for cats and kittens. If you are available to volunteer, Saving Graces asks that you reach out to them. Saving Graces provides all food and veterinarian care for foster families.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
5 arrested after shots fired and police chase
Five people arrested after shots fired & chase in Greenville
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out

Latest News

Griffon
Pet of the Week: Griffon
Pet of the Week: Griffon
Pet of the Week: Griffon
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Riviera
Saving Graces 4 Felines: Riviera
Riviera
Saving Graces: Riviera