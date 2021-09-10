NIH Director talks with WITN on state of the pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins put it frankly on Friday the state of the pandemic in the U.S.

“We are seeing 150,000 new cases every day,” Collins said. “We’re seeing 100,000 people in the hospital, many of them really sick, and actually, the average age now is in their 30s and 40s and there are plenty of children as well. And we’re having 1,500 or so people die every day and almost all of them are unvaccinated, so those are preventable deaths.”

This comes as President Joe Biden unveiled a new strategy on Thursday to further fight the delta variant, making millions of Americans get the vaccine.

If Biden’s vaccine mandate is what it takes to help the country get past this, with 80 million people who are unvaccinated despite the availability and incentives to get more shots in arms, Collins said he supports it.

“When it comes to lives that are being lost that don’t need to be, he’s [Biden] responsible, we’re all responsible for taking actions that are going to be life-saving and this just needs to happen,” Collins said.

There’s been progress in the race to vaccinate, especially in the Southeast where there’s been an uptick in vaccinations. Collins said about a million people are getting vaccinated every day but more needs to be done.

“It needs to go up a lot steeper than that, if we’re actually gonna get to the point of having so many people in every community immunized that the virus doesn’t have a chance to keep going,” Collins said. “That’s our hope, our dream, our goal, but we’re not gonna get there with so many people still resistant.”

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on Friday unvaccinated people were about 4.5 times more likely to get COVID, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die from the disease.

The CDC said breakthrough infections are expected, but Collins described the stark contrast between unvaccinated and vaccinated people when they are infected.

“If you’re fully vaccinated, you’ve gotten two doses of Pfizer or Moderna or one of J&J, you can still get infected with this virus cause it is so contagious,” Collins said. “But you will have mild symptoms or maybe no symptoms at all, that’s called a breakthrough case. And breakthrough sounds scary, but almost none of those people will end up in the hospital. If on the other hand you’re unvaccinated and you get infected, you have a very significant chance of ending up in the hospital, in the ICU, or sometimes the morgue.”

“While the vaccines do not completely prevent the possibility of infection, and that’s why we all are still wearing masks, even when we’re vaccinated when we’re indoors, they’re incredibly effective in saving you from a terrible outcome.”

As for children under the age of 12 and their eligibility to get the vaccine, Collins said studies have been going on and Pfizer is the furthest along in their studies, with plans to submit their data on kids ages 5-11 in the next two or three weeks.

Collins said FDA will go through all of that and try to make a judgment as fast as they can, so we could see approval of the Pfizer vaccine for kids under 12 and down to the age of 5 by sometime in late October. Moderna might be a little after that, according to Collins.

WITN had reached out to those who are affected by the vaccine mandate and so far, CarolinaEast, who doesn’t have a vaccine mandate for their employees, said they’re aware of his announcement and will be following the executive order very closely as it progresses.

American Airlines sent a statement to their employees on Friday and said they’re reviewing the executive order and are awaiting additional details.

