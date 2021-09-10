Advertisement

NCEL 09-09-21

NCEL 09-09-21
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting

Latest News

NCEL drawing for 9-9-2021
NCEL drawing for 9-9-2021
Wright Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio is on lockdown Thursday due to a report of an active...
Active shooter reported at Wright Patterson Air Force Base
5 arrested after shots fired and police chase
Five people arrested after shots fired & chase in Greenville
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down