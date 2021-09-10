Advertisement

Nash County man sentenced for selling crack

Costra Pender (Nash County)
Costra Pender (Nash County)(Nash County)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was sentenced to 151 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Wednesday for selling crack cocaine in the Nash and Wilson County area.

Deputies say Costra Pender was convicted for charges stemming from a 2019 case led by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson Police Department.

Pender was on federal probation when the charges were filed.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor remembers student, 9/11 mastermind 20 years later
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Ian and Maria Arrington
Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County
Man in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Rocky Mount
Carteret County cuts back on number of recycling sites
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler breezes blowing to set up nice weekend