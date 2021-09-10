Nash County man sentenced for selling crack

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man was sentenced to 151 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons Wednesday for selling crack cocaine in the Nash and Wilson County area.

Deputies say Costra Pender was convicted for charges stemming from a 2019 case led by the Nash County Sheriff’s Office and Wilson Police Department.

Pender was on federal probation when the charges were filed.

