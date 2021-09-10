Man in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Rocky Mount
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle in one Eastern Carolina city on Thursday.
Rocky Mount Police said it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Raleigh Blvd. and Williford St.
Officers discovered that a 59-year-old man in a wheelchair had been hit and killed.
Police are still working to notify next of kin before releasing the person’s name.
The investigation is ongoing.
