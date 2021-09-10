Man in wheelchair struck and killed by vehicle in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man in a wheelchair was hit and killed by a vehicle in one Eastern Carolina city on Thursday.

Rocky Mount Police said it happened around 9 p.m. at the intersection of W. Raleigh Blvd. and Williford St.

Officers discovered that a 59-year-old man in a wheelchair had been hit and killed.

Police are still working to notify next of kin before releasing the person’s name.

The investigation is ongoing.

