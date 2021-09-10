Lenoir County Health Department offering third shot to immunocompromised

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department is offering an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

According to the Lenoir County Health Department, this includes people who have had an organ transplant or who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Lenoir County Health Department says the additional dose can be given 28 days or later after the second dose. The department encourages individuals to speak with their healthcare provider to ensure that an additional dose is appropriate for them.

No additional dose is currently recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.