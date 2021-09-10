Advertisement

Lenoir County Health Department offering third shot to immunocompromised

The first group to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UNC Lenoir Health Care in December is receiving...
The first group to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UNC Lenoir Health Care in December is receiving their second dose the first week of 2021, making them the first to complete the dosing schedule in Lenoir County.
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The Lenoir County Health Department is offering an additional dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine to those who are moderately to severely immunocompromised.

According to the Lenoir County Health Department, this includes people who have had an organ transplant or who are undergoing treatment for cancer.

The Lenoir County Health Department says the additional dose can be given 28 days or later after the second dose. The department encourages individuals to speak with their healthcare provider to ensure that an additional dose is appropriate for them.

No additional dose is currently recommended for those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The line at Vidant Health's drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Greenville in September.
Vidant Health: COVID-19 testing not slowing down
Federal workers required to get vaccinated.
Government employees in the east react after vaccination mandate from President Biden
Governor Cooper updates state on COVID-19 trends
Onslow County reports 190 new COVID-19 cases per day; Carteret County 4 new deaths