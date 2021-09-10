Advertisement

Larry leaving large waves and rip threats for ENC beaches

Larry is forecast to move near Newfoundland later tonight
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Hurricane Larry is starting to encounter the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic and is seeing its strength wane. It now has winds of 80 mph and will likely see wind speeds drop below hurricane force Saturday. The storm passed east of Bermuda Thursday and is moving toward eastern Newfoundland on the Canadian shore.

A high threat of rip currents will continue through at least tonight for North Carolina beaches because of Larry’s wave production, however the threat will diminish over the weekend. Friday wave heights are around 8 feet at buoys just off the shore. The peak of hurricane season is today, September 10th.

Waves Friday
Waves Friday(WITN)
Larry Data
Larry Data(WITN)
Larry Track
Larry Track(WITN)

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out

Latest News

Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler breezes blowing to set up nice weekend
This will be the first Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride since 2018.
Bike MS returns to New Bern this weekend after two year hiatus
(top row) Stephon Ashe, Shantron Person, Anthony Shearin (bottom row) Denzel Ashe, Shelvy...
UPDATE: All five suspects arrested in Roanoke Rapids murder
Halifax County Health Department
Halifax County Health Department to limit visitors starting Monday