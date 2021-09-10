Larry leaving large waves and rip threats for ENC beaches

Hurricane Larry is starting to encounter the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic and is seeing its strength wane. It now has winds of 80 mph and will likely see wind speeds drop below hurricane force Saturday. The storm passed east of Bermuda Thursday and is moving toward eastern Newfoundland on the Canadian shore.

A high threat of rip currents will continue through at least tonight for North Carolina beaches because of Larry’s wave production, however the threat will diminish over the weekend. Friday wave heights are around 8 feet at buoys just off the shore. The peak of hurricane season is today, September 10th.

Waves Friday (WITN)

Larry Data (WITN)

Larry Track (WITN)

