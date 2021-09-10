Halifax County Health Department to limit visitors starting Monday

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Halifax County Health Department will beginning limiting visitors starting Monday.

The health department said because of the rise in COVID-19 cases, all visits to the clinic will be limited to one patient and one parent/ guardian accompanying a child under the age of 18. Visitors who accompany a patient to the clinic will be required to stay in their cars.

The change will be effective Monday, September 13 until further notice.

