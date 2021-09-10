Advertisement

ECU’s first home game of the season kicks off Saturday

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Fans will fill Dowdy-Ficklen stadium for the Pirates first home game of the season Saturday.

The Pirates will face off the USC Gamecocks beginning at noon. The stadium is expected to be near capacity.

School officials are still taking precautions against COVID-19. A mobile health unit will be set up to show off ECU’s health sciences and also provide the COVID-19 vaccine.

Freeboot Friday kicks off Friday night ahead of ECU’s first home game of the season against the USC Gamecocks.

Freeboot Friday, also known as the “unofficial pep rally” for ECU home game’s begins at 5:30 p.m. at Five Points Plaza in uptown Greenville. Last year, all Freeboot Friday events were cancelled because of COVID-19.

Additional Freeboot Friday events will take place on September 24, October 1 and November 5.

