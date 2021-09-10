Five people arrested after shots fired & chase in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Five people are in police custody after a report of shots fired and a car chase in Greenville.

Around 8:45 Thursday evening Greenville Police responded to the Moyewood housing community in reference to shots fired.

A ShotSpotter alert indicated multiple rounds had been fired.

Officers spotted a car leaving the immediate area and attempted a traffic stop but the car fled.

Officers chased the car until it came to a stop in the area of Dickinson Avenue near Spring Forest Road.

Police say three of the five people in the car tried to run away.

Two of them were caught by officers and the final person was found in nearby woods using drone technology.

All five suspects are currently in police custody.

Two guns and shell casings have been recovered so far.

At this time there are no reports of injuries.

