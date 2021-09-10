Elizabeth City elementary school shot up

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Three classrooms were damaged on Thursday in Elizabeth City when shots were fired through several second-floor windows.

At about 11:22 p.m., Elizabeth City police say officers were alerted to a shots fired call at the intersection of North Road Street and Pearl Street. Officers say they canvassed the area and no physical evidence was located.

The next morning, at about 8:40 a.m., police say they noticed several broken windows and pieces of bullet fragments on the second floor.

The building was unoccupied at the time of the shooting and no injuries were reported, states the Elizabeth City Police Department.

The damages will cost about $1,500. Officers say the suspect(s) are unknown.

