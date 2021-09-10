Advertisement

Deputies seize several pounds of marijuana in Pitt County

Ian and Maria Arrington
Ian and Maria Arrington(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies said several pounds of marijuana is off the streets following an investigation.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office said on Thursday deputies stopped a vehicle on Brook Creek Lane in Greenville and executed a search warrant at a home on the same street.

Deputies said they found around 17 pounds of marijuana and $3,689 in cash. A 9-millimeter handgun was also taken from the vehicle, officials said.

Ian Arrington, 42, and Maria Arrington, 40, both of Greenville, were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking and three counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The pair are each being held on a $150,000 secured bond.

