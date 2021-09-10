Defendant dies after struggle, shooting inside Person County courtroom

ROXBORO, N.C. (WITN) - A man who was shot during a courtroom struggle in Person County has died.

The SBI identified the man as 35-year-old Christopher Vaughan.

The shooting happened just before noon on Thursday at the Person County Courthouse in Roxboro.

The SBI says Vaughan, who was on trial, tried to take a bailiff’s weapon.

Investigators say a Roxboro police officer then fired his gun, hitting the man.

Vaughan, who became enraged after he was convicted of a misdemeanor false imprisonment charge, died later at Duke University Hospital.

The bailiff received a gash on his head and scratches on his neck, while the officer had a broken hand.

The SBI is looking into whether the shooting was justified.

