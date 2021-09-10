Cooper vetoes bill prohibiting critical race theory taught in schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper said he vetoed a bill that would have limited how some racial concepts were taught saying the bill pushed conspiracy-laden politics into public education.

The GOP-controlled General Assembly passed House Bill 324 on September 1st in response to the controversy over critical race theory.

“The legislature should be focused on supporting teachers, helping students recover lost learning, and investing in our public schools. Instead, this bill pushes calculated, conspiracy-laden politics into public education,” Cooper said in his veto message Friday afternoon.

Critical race theory is a framework legal scholars developed in the 1970s and 1980s that centers on the idea that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions, maintaining the dominance of whites in society.

The bill would have prevented teachers from compelling students to personally adopt any ideas from a list of 13 beliefs, even though they cannot identify a single case of this happening inside the state’s classrooms, which serve about 1.5 million K-12 public school students.

“It’s perplexing that Gov. Cooper would veto a bill that affirms the public school system’s role to teach students the full truth about our state’s sometimes ugly past. His invented excuse is so plainly refuted by the text of the bill that I question whether he even read it.”

The governor also vetoed a bill that would have increased criminal penalties for those arrested in protests that cause injuries or extensive damage.

