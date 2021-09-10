Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: Fall like temperatures are here for the weekend

Forecast Discussion: After a wet Thursday, our forecast flips with Mindy and the cold front now off our coast. High pressure will build over the East this weekend, keeping skies clear and the northerly wind flow consistent. Highs today will hit the upper 70s with fall like humidity. Weekend temperatures will climb back into the low to mid 80s while humidity stays low.

A shift in the winds will arrive by Monday, helping our temps return to the upper 80s to low 90s. This temperature jump will also come with a minor jump in humidity. We won’t see super humid conditions, but dew points will be high enough to spark a few isolated storms over the second half of the week.

Friday

Sunny and dry with a high of 79. Wind: N 5.

Saturday

Sunny with low humidity. High of 83. Wind: NE 5.

Sunday

Sunny and beautiful with highs in the mid-80s. Wind: SW 5.