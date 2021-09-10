Advertisement

Carteret County cuts back on number of recycling sites

(KOLN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One county in the East is implementing changes to its recycling programs, including drop-off recycling beginning on Thursday.

Due to increased costs and a declining market for recycled goods, Carteret County will now offer just three recycling drop-off locations for county residents. The three are as follows:

  • Hibbs Road convenience site - 800 Hibbs Road, Newport
  • Otway convenience site - 485 Harkers Island Road, Otway
  • West Firetower Road/ Highway 58 convenience site - 1250 West Firetower Road, Swansboro

According to the county, the programs accept glass, plastic, aluminum, cardboard, paper products and metal cans.

The three available recycling sites is a steep fall from the 11 previously offered.

Residents are requested to contact their town for further information regarding their recycling program.

