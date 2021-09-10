Advertisement

Carteret County announces 3 new COVID-19 deaths

By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret County’s latest COVID-19 statistics point to a troubling trend continuing in the area.

The Carteret County Department of Human Services reports 62 new infections and three new deaths. The total number of active cases is 293.

Health officials say the three people who died were Carteret County residents. All had underlying health conditions.

“All of us at Carteret County are saddened at the report of three more COVID-19 deaths within our community. We send our sincere condolences to their families and friends.”

County Health Director Nina Oliver

Health officials say 22 patients are currently hospitalized with the virus.

