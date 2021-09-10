Carteret Community College holds 9/11 memorial

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Community College held a 9/11 memorial Friday, a day ahead of the 20-year-anniversary of the attack on the twin towers.

A somber feeling is how speakers described their feelings at the program when thinking about the tragic events that occurred 20 years ago.

Many of the residents in attendance were not even born on that fateful day 20 years ago, but were still gripped by the moment and the lessons they have learned about the event.

“I know a lot of innocent people’s lives were taken and families lost their dads, uncles, aunts, mothers. Even though we weren’t alive then, we wanted to make sure everybody that has served still knows that we appreciate them.”

Many residents shared memories from the day. Some said they were in college, others remember teaching children in the classroom.

While everyone interviewed remembered where they were on 9/11, 2001, they also remembered how people in the area came together in a way they had not seen before.

The Morehead City Fire Department held the responsibility of raising and lowering the flag during the ceremony.

Carteret Community College gave complimentary red and white carnations and a commemorative flag to those in attendance to lay at the memorial tree.

