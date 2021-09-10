Advertisement

Carteret Community College holds 9/11 memorial

The college held its 9/11 observance on Friday.
The college held its 9/11 observance on Friday.(WITN)
By Deric Rush
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Carteret Community College held a 9/11 memorial Friday, a day ahead of the 20-year-anniversary of the attack on the twin towers.

A somber feeling is how speakers described their feelings at the program when thinking about the tragic events that occurred 20 years ago.

Many of the residents in attendance were not even born on that fateful day 20 years ago, but were still gripped by the moment and the lessons they have learned about the event.

“I know a lot of innocent people’s lives were taken and families lost their dads, uncles, aunts, mothers. Even though we weren’t alive then, we wanted to make sure everybody that has served still knows that we appreciate them.”

Sutton Godwin, Carteret community member

Many residents shared memories from the day. Some said they were in college, others remember teaching children in the classroom.

While everyone interviewed remembered where they were on 9/11, 2001, they also remembered how people in the area came together in a way they had not seen before.

The Morehead City Fire Department held the responsibility of raising and lowering the flag during the ceremony.

Carteret Community College gave complimentary red and white carnations and a commemorative flag to those in attendance to lay at the memorial tree.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xavier Smith
Four juveniles, one adult arrested after shooting and car chase in Greenville
President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
FILE -- In this March 1, 2003 file photo, Khalid Sheikh Mohammed is seen shortly after his...
Chowan professor who had 9/11 mastermind as student speaks out
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases

Latest News

The first group to get the COVID-19 vaccine at UNC Lenoir Health Care in December is receiving...
Lenoir County Health Department offering third shot to immunocompromised
Phillip Williams: WITN Meteorologist
Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Dry and cooler breezes blowing to set up nice weekend
Larry Track
Larry leaving large waves and rip threats for ENC beaches
This will be the first Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride since 2018.
Bike MS returns to New Bern this weekend after two year hiatus