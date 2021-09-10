Advertisement

Car catches fire on Cape Hatteras

Fire-damaged 1997 Ford Explorer (National Park Service)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - On Friday morning, an off-road vehicle caught fire just south of Avon, North Carolina, the National Park Service says.

Cape Hatteras National Seashore law enforcement and the Avon Volunteer Fire Department were able to put out the fire on the 1997 Ford Explorer near the exit to Ramp 38.

“Fortunately, passengers in this destroyed vehicle smelled smoke and quickly got out before sustaining serious injuries.”

David Hallac, superintendent of the National Parks of Eastern North Carolina

Hallac also strongly recommended that drivers lower their tires to at least 20 PSI before driving on designated off-road-vehicle routes, in order to decrease stress on vehicles.

