Bike MS returns to New Bern this weekend after two year hiatus

This will be the first Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride since 2018.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 10, 2021 at 10:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Hundreds of cyclists are heading into New Bern for this weekend’s Bike MS Ride.

This will be the first Historic New Bern Bike MS Ride since 2018. The 2019 ride was canceled thanks to Hurricane Dorian, and then last year’s event was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Some 1,200 participants from throughout the country will be cycling in Craven, Pamlico, and Beaufort counties on Saturday and Sunday.

So far, more than $1 million has been raised for multiple sclerosis research from this year’s ride.

In the past, some 2,000 cyclists have ridden, making the New Bern ride the largest Bike MS event in the southeast. But COVID-19 has impacted the number of riders this year.

Because of the pandemic, cyclists this year will be required to wear masks at rest stops, or at other events while not cycling, eating, or drinking.

Saturday’s ride starts from Union Point Park at 8:00 a.m. and drivers should be aware that cyclists will be escorted over the Neuse River Bridge to Bridgeton by New Bern police so there may be delays in that area.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

