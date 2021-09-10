Advertisement

Ayden-Grifton, Washington call off Friday football games, Pam Pack cancel Tuesday as well

Southside and Riverside-Martin game also postponed by COVID-19
(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few more changes to the high school football schedule on Thursday. Riverside-Martin is still in health and safety protocols from last week and their game with Southside is postponed with hopes to be made up at a later date.

A sad week for Washington high school. They shared this post calling off Friday’s game and also Tuesday’s make up game due to the loss of a member of the Pam Pack collective family.

Ayden-Grifton announced its game with James Kenan has been cancelled.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks from the East Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Aug...
Biden announces sweeping new vaccine mandates for 100 million Americans
Star Derry: WITN Chief Meteorologist
Star’s First Alert Forecast - High pressure to keep forecast sunny
Greenville mayor sends warning about rise in COVID-19 cases
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
‘Armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder of hurricane evacuee in Charlotte also wanted in Greensboro homicide
James Hobbs mugshot (Rocky Mount Police Department)
Man wanted for Virginia attempted murder caught in Rocky Mount

Latest News

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL RIVALRY MATCH
D.H. Conley sweeps previously undfeated J.H. Rose volleyball, big crowd plays role
ECU Athletics statement on conference
ECU Director of Athletics speaks about conference realignment, ECU planning to stay in AAC
ECU Athletics statement on conference
ECU Athletics statement on conference
Pitt County Youth Lacrosse free try lacrosse events.
Pitt County Youth Lacrosse holds final free try lacrosse event of summer, plans to hold more clinics and events in future