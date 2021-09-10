Ayden-Grifton, Washington call off Friday football games, Pam Pack cancel Tuesday as well
Southside and Riverside-Martin game also postponed by COVID-19
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A few more changes to the high school football schedule on Thursday. Riverside-Martin is still in health and safety protocols from last week and their game with Southside is postponed with hopes to be made up at a later date.
A sad week for Washington high school. They shared this post calling off Friday’s game and also Tuesday’s make up game due to the loss of a member of the Pam Pack collective family.
Ayden-Grifton announced its game with James Kenan has been cancelled.
Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.