Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! to air on MyTV 7.2 Thursday due to NFL kickoff

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Programming changes are scheduled this week as the National Football League kicks off the season.

Thursday, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will both be shown on MyTV 7.2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spectrum viewers can find MyTV on channel 1215, while Suddenlink viewers can watch on channel 138.

The Super Bowl Champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys Thursday on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are scheduled to return to WITN for normal programming Friday.

