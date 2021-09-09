Advertisement

Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy! to air on MyTV 7.2 Thursday due to NFL kickoff

WITN Programming Change Alert
WITN Programming Change Alert
By WITN Web Team

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Programming changes are scheduled this week as the National Football League kicks off the season.

Thursday, Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will both be shown on MyTV 7.2 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Spectrum viewers can find MyTV on channel 1215, while Suddenlink viewers can watch on channel 138.

Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!
Wheel of Fortune & Jeopardy!

The Super Bowl Champion, Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face the Dallas Cowboys Thursday on NBC. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience. Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! are scheduled to return to WITN for normal programming Friday.

