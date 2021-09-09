UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man caught in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder in Charlotte and Greensboro has been caught.

At about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Malek Moore was arrested by Greensboro police on East Market Street.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder by the Greensboro Police Department. Police said 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, from Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead on Patterson Street on Sept. 3.

Moore was also wanted for the murder of a woman, Gabryelle Allnutt, found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community on Sept. 6.

Police found Allnutt unresponsive at an art studio on E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe she was murdered around 10 p.m. Sept. 5.

Moore will be held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

