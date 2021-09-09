Advertisement

UPDATE: Armed and dangerous man caught in Greensboro

Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on...
Police say 29-year-old Malek Moore is wanted in the murder of 29-year-old Gabryelle Allnutt on Sept. 5.(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - The ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted for murder in Charlotte and Greensboro has been caught.

At about 1:35 p.m. Thursday, 29-year-old Malek Moore was arrested by Greensboro police on East Market Street.

Moore was wanted for first-degree murder by the Greensboro Police Department. Police said 21-year-old Christian Mbimba, from Nashville, Tennessee, was found dead on Patterson Street on Sept. 3.

Moore was also wanted for the murder of a woman, Gabryelle Allnutt, found dead in an art studio in Charlotte’s NoDa community on Sept. 6.

Police found Allnutt unresponsive at an art studio on E. 22nd Street around 5:30 a.m. Sept. 6. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe she was murdered around 10 p.m. Sept. 5.

Moore will be held at the Guilford County Jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

Mindy heads out to sea
Mindy tracking off the coast
The threats we will be faced with today, a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC
Star’s First Alert Forecast - Tracking storms rolling through ENC
Edward Artis (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Pitt County sex offender arrested for not updating address
North Carolina tops 15 thousand COVID-19 deaths