Advertisement

Three charged, two others wanted for Roanoke Rapids murder

(top row) Stephon Ashe, Shantron Person, Anthony Shearin (bottom row) Denzel Ashe, Shelvy...
(top row) Stephon Ashe, Shantron Person, Anthony Shearin (bottom row) Denzel Ashe, Shelvy Edwards(Roanoke Rapids police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been charged and police are looking for two others for a Roanoke Rapids murder that happened back in May.

Roanoke Rapids police on Wednesday charged Anthony Shearin, 20, Shantron Person, 20, and Stepheon Ashe, 22, with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The three are being held without bond.

Police said Fredrick Lee was found dead on the floor of a home on Monroe Street on May 13th.

Officers say they’re still looking for Shelvy Edwards, 25, and Denzel Ashe, 21. Both men are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

North Carolina tops 15 thousand COVID-19 deaths
The threats we will be faced with today, a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms lead to flooding threat
Mindy Track
Mindy tracking off the coast
Larry Track
Larry to pass east of Bermuda; Rip threat still high across ENC beaches