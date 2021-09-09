Three charged, two others wanted for Roanoke Rapids murder

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Three men have been charged and police are looking for two others for a Roanoke Rapids murder that happened back in May.

Roanoke Rapids police on Wednesday charged Anthony Shearin, 20, Shantron Person, 20, and Stepheon Ashe, 22, with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon. The three are being held without bond.

Police said Fredrick Lee was found dead on the floor of a home on Monroe Street on May 13th.

Officers say they’re still looking for Shelvy Edwards, 25, and Denzel Ashe, 21. Both men are considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

