Advertisement

Shooting at Person County Courthouse

An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday...
An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday afternoon.(NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROXBORO, N.C. (WITN) - An officer-involved shooting was reported inside the Person County courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

A source told WRAL News that a person was in court for a misdemeanor of false imprisonment and was found guilty.

The source said the man started yelling and threw a chair. City of Roxboro officials said it appeared the man attempted to attack people inside the courtroom, including the bailiff.

The source said two court officers worked to subdue the man, but apparently during the struggle the man got a hold of one of the officer’s guns. At that point, an officer shot the man, according to the source.

Roxboro city officials said one person was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The State Bureau of Investigation will be handling the investigation, which is typical in an officer-involved shooting.

The Person County courthouse will be closed Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

Edward Artis (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Pitt County sex offender arrested for not updating address
North Carolina tops 15 thousand COVID-19 deaths
(top row) Stephon Ashe, Shantron Person, Anthony Shearin (bottom row) Denzel Ashe, Shelvy...
Three charged, two others wanted for Roanoke Rapids murder
The threats we will be faced with today, a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms lead to flooding threat