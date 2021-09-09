Pitt County Youth Lacrosse holds final free try lacrosse event of summer, plans to hold more clinics and events in future

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County Youth Lacrosse has been holding “Free Try Lacrosse” events once each month throughout the summer. They held their final event Wednesday night in Greenville.

Youth players joined brand new lacrosse players running through drills and working on their games at Greenville’s Boyd Lee Park.

They have held events in Farmville, Washington and Winterville as well.

They say they’ve had good success with the events and they hope kids can find a love for the game.

“I tell parents who are like well they are going to try lacrosse. No, you’re going to be hooked to it,” says Pitt Lax President Cellie Edwards, “This sport, something about it, just draws people in and it holds on to them and it’s fun, the atmosphere is just different than any other sport.”

“It’s really fun,” says 2nd year player Reagan Farmer, “I mean I really like catching the balls and throwing it and scoring goals I mean that’s all fun.”

“This was my first time trying it. My brother previously played on the team,” says first time player Lucas Lee Fawcett, “I thought it was super, super fun and I think I might want to play.”

The organization has Sunday developmental clinics starting this Sunday running through October 31st. It’s for boys and girls. They plan to do more “Free Try Lacrosse” events again next summer at least once a month.

