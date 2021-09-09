Pitt County sex offender arrested for not updating address

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested Monday for failing to update his address within three business days of his release from prison.

Edward Artis, of Ayden, was released from prison on August 20, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Artis did not report to the sheriff his updated address within the three business days required by state law.

Artis appeared before a judge and was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.