Advertisement

Pitt County sex offender arrested for not updating address

Edward Artis (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
Edward Artis (Pitt County Sheriff's Office)(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a registered sex offender was arrested Monday for failing to update his address within three business days of his release from prison.

Edward Artis, of Ayden, was released from prison on August 20, according to the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say Artis did not report to the sheriff his updated address within the three business days required by state law.

Artis appeared before a judge and was released on a $15,000 unsecured bond.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

6-year-old Aureyon Foy diagnosed with COVID
Kinston mother claims teacher failed to report 6-year-old son’s COVID-19 symptoms
Asiah Figueroa, 3, died following an overnight shooting in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD say shooting that killed 3-year-old tied to others involving students
North Carolina schools see major COVID spread as year begins
Two North Carolina police officers placed on leave after shooting
Steven Ellis
Former Wallace police officer busted for fraud

Latest News

North Carolina tops 15 thousand COVID-19 deaths
(top row) Stephon Ashe, Shantron Person, Anthony Shearin (bottom row) Denzel Ashe, Shelvy...
Three charged, two others wanted for Roanoke Rapids murder
The threats we will be faced with today, a First Alert Weather Day in Eastern NC
First Alert Weather Day: Thunderstorms lead to flooding threat
Mindy Track
Mindy tracking off the coast