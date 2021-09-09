Advertisement

Onslow County reports 190 new COVID-19 cases per day; Carteret County 4 new deaths

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(WITN) - Two Eastern North Carolina counties have provided sobering new statistics as to why people should get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Onslow County has reported an average of 190 new COVID-19 cases per day. Since last Thursday, 1,343 new cases were reported in the county.

Over the past week, eight deaths from the virus have been reported among Onslow residents.

Carteret County reported 48 new COVID-19 cases Thursday.

The Carteret County Health Department received a report of four new COVID-19 related deaths of Carteret residents. According to Carteret County, this brings the total number of deaths due to the virus in the county to 68.

