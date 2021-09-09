Onslow County 9/11 observance moves virtual

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County’s annual 9/11 observance day has been shifted to become a virtual presentation.

The presentation was made virtual due to concerns over large group gatherings with the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

The Onslow Civic Affairs Patriot Day 9/11 Annual Observance will premiere as a video presentation on Saturday at 8 a.m. on Onslow County and the Jacksonville government’s Facebook pages.

It was also premiere on the Jacksonville-Onslow government channel G10TV, on G10TV.org, and on both the city and county YouTube channels.

The observance has been designated as the community’s official observance since 2006 by the Onslow Board of Commissioners.

Copyright 2021 WITN. All rights reserved.