Ocracoke ferry routes switching to fall schedules

(WITN)
By Conrad Hoyt
Published: Sep. 9, 2021 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke ferry routes will shift to their fall schedules.

During the fall, the ferry cuts back runs to and from the island.

Departing fromArrivingDeparture times
Cedar IslandOcracoke7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
OcracokeCedar Island7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
Swan QuarterOcracoke10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
OcracokeSwan Quarter10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
HatterasOcracoke5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight
OcracokeHatteras4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules through the off-season. The Hatteras route will remain on its fall schedule until changing to a full winter schedule on Nov. 2.

Full ferry schedules can be downloaded here.

