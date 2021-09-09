Ocracoke ferry routes switching to fall schedules
Published: Sep. 9, 2021
OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke ferry routes will shift to their fall schedules.
During the fall, the ferry cuts back runs to and from the island.
|Departing from
|Arriving
|Departure times
|Cedar Island
|Ocracoke
|7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m.
|Ocracoke
|Cedar Island
|7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m.
|Swan Quarter
|Ocracoke
|10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m.
|Ocracoke
|Swan Quarter
|10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m.
|Hatteras
|Ocracoke
|5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight
|Ocracoke
|Hatteras
|4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight
The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules through the off-season. The Hatteras route will remain on its fall schedule until changing to a full winter schedule on Nov. 2.
Full ferry schedules can be downloaded here.
