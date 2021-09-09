Ocracoke ferry routes switching to fall schedules

OCRACOKE, N.C. (WITN) - Beginning Tuesday, the North Carolina Department of Transportation’s Ocracoke ferry routes will shift to their fall schedules.

During the fall, the ferry cuts back runs to and from the island.

Departing from Arriving Departure times Cedar Island Ocracoke 7:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 4 p.m. Ocracoke Cedar Island 7:30 a.m., 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m. Swan Quarter Ocracoke 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m. 4:30 p.m. Ocracoke Swan Quarter 10 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m. Hatteras Ocracoke 5 a.m., 6 a.m., 7 a.m., 8 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., 11:30 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight Ocracoke Hatteras 4:30 a.m., 6:30 a.m., 7:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., 9:30 a.m., 10 a.m., 10:30 a.m.,11:30 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9 p.m., 9:30 p.m., 10:30 p.m., midnight

The Cedar Island and Swan Quarter routes will remain on these schedules through the off-season. The Hatteras route will remain on its fall schedule until changing to a full winter schedule on Nov. 2.

Full ferry schedules can be downloaded here.

